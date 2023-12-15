SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN had an open price of ₹93.64 and a close price of ₹92.52. The stock reached a high of ₹98.45 and a low of ₹92.87. The company has a market capitalization of ₹38,299.78 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN is ₹93.3 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,016,695 shares.
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is at ₹97.74. There has been a percent change of 0.29, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.28, suggesting a slight upward movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a minor positive trend.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.21%
|3 Months
|20.63%
|6 Months
|150.51%
|YTD
|184.53%
|1 Year
|152.13%
The stock price of SJVN has increased by 5.34% or ₹4.94. The current price of the stock is ₹97.46.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,016,695. The closing price of the shares was ₹92.52.
