SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 97.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.74 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN had an open price of 93.64 and a close price of 92.52. The stock reached a high of 98.45 and a low of 92.87. The company has a market capitalization of 38,299.78 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN is 93.3 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,016,695 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹97.74, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹97.46

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is at 97.74. There has been a percent change of 0.29, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.28, suggesting a slight upward movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a minor positive trend.

15 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.21%
3 Months20.63%
6 Months150.51%
YTD184.53%
1 Year152.13%
15 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹97.46, up 5.34% from yesterday's ₹92.52

The stock price of SJVN has increased by 5.34% or 4.94. The current price of the stock is 97.46.

15 Dec 2023, 08:24 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹92.52 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,016,695. The closing price of the shares was 92.52.

