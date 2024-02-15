SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Green in Today's Trading

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at a price of ₹106.45 and closed at ₹108.15. The stock had a high of ₹123.15 and a low of ₹103.3 during the day. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹47,393.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,042,997 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-17.94%
|3 Months
|45.81%
|6 Months
|108.93%
|YTD
|32.55%
|1 Year
|273.8%
Based on the current data, the stock price of SJVN is ₹120.6, which has seen a 11.51% increase. The net change in the stock price is 12.45.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,042,997. The closing price for the shares was ₹108.15.
