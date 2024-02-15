Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Green in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST
SJVN stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 11.51 %. The stock closed at 108.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.6 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at a price of 106.45 and closed at 108.15. The stock had a high of 123.15 and a low of 103.3 during the day. The market capitalization of SJVN is 47,393.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 170.45 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,042,997 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-17.94%
3 Months45.81%
6 Months108.93%
YTD32.55%
1 Year273.8%
15 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹120.6, up 11.51% from yesterday's ₹108.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of SJVN is 120.6, which has seen a 11.51% increase. The net change in the stock price is 12.45.

15 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹108.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,042,997. The closing price for the shares was 108.15.

