Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 125 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.9 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 123.95 and closed at 120.6. The highest price reached during the day was 128.25, while the lowest price was 123. The market capitalization of SJVN is 49,122.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 170.45 and 30.39 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 8,377,535 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹125.9, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹125

The current stock price of SJVN is 125.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.9, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.

16 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹120.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,377,535. The closing price for the shares was 120.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!