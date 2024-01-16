Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stocks Plummet as Market Falters

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 102.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101.25 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for SJVN was 94.95, while the close price was 94.22. The stock had a high of 103.7 and a low of 93.44. The market capitalization for SJVN is currently at 40,264.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.4, and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN was 12,455,677 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹101.25, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹102.46

The stock price of SJVN currently stands at 101.25, which represents a decrease of 1.18% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.21.

16 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹102.45, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹102.46

The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is 102.45 with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.01. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.01 and is currently at 102.45.

16 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹94.22 on last trading day

On the last day, SJVN had a trading volume of 12,455,677 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 94.22.

