SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stocks Plummet as Market Falters

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for SJVN was ₹94.95, while the close price was ₹94.22. The stock had a high of ₹103.7 and a low of ₹93.44. The market capitalization for SJVN is currently at ₹40,264.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.4, and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN was 12,455,677 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of SJVN currently stands at ₹101.25, which represents a decrease of 1.18% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.21.
The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹102.45 with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.01. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.01 and is currently at ₹102.45.
On the last day, SJVN had a trading volume of 12,455,677 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was ₹94.22.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!