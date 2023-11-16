Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 76.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.67 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 77.49 and closed at 76.4. The stock reached a high of 78 and a low of 75.34. The market capitalization of SJVN is 29,736.76 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 83.69, while the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 1,229,723.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.69%
3 Months30.75%
6 Months104.32%
YTD120.73%
1 Year102.14%
16 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹75.67, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹76.4

As of the latest data, the stock price of SJVN (Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam) is 75.67. It has experienced a decrease of 0.96% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -0.73.

16 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹76.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,229,723. The closing price for the stock was 76.4.

