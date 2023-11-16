SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹77.49 and closed at ₹76.4. The stock reached a high of ₹78 and a low of ₹75.34. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹29,736.76 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹83.69, while the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 1,229,723.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.69%
|3 Months
|30.75%
|6 Months
|104.32%
|YTD
|120.73%
|1 Year
|102.14%
As of the latest data, the stock price of SJVN (Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam) is ₹75.67. It has experienced a decrease of 0.96% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -0.73.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,229,723. The closing price for the stock was ₹76.4.
