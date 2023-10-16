SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at 75.87, up 3.86% from yesterday's 73.05

SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN closed today at ₹75.87, up 3.86% from yesterday's ₹73.05 Today, the closing price of SJVN stock was ₹75.87, which represents a 3.86% increase compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹73.05. This indicates a net change of ₹2.82.

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of SJVN reached a low of ₹72.72 and a high of ₹76.30 today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SJVN Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high SJVN Ltd stock has reached a 52-week low price of 30.40 and a 52-week high price of 83.65.

SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹76.11, up 4.19% from yesterday's ₹73.05 The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹76.11, which represents a 4.19% increase. The net change in price is 3.06. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant positive movement in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹74.05, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹73.05 Based on the current data, the stock price of SJVN is ₹74.05. There has been a percent change of 1.37, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 1, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 1. Overall, the stock price of SJVN has seen a positive movement.

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of SJVN stock is ₹72.72 and the high price is ₹74.43. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SJVN share price Live :SJVN trading at ₹74.1, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹73.05 The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹74.1, with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 1.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.44% and the value has gone up by 1.05 points. Click here for SJVN News

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range The low price of SJVN stock today was ₹72.72, while the high price was ₹74.43. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹73.96, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹73.05 The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is ₹73.96, with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 0.91. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.25% and the actual change in price is 0.91. Overall, the stock is performing positively based on the current data.

SJVN Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹74.06, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹73.05 The current stock price of SJVN is ₹74.06, with a percent change of 1.38 and a net change of 1.01. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.38% or ₹1.01.

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of SJVN reached a low of ₹72.72 and a high of ₹74.40 on the current day.

SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹73.7, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹73.05 The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is ₹73.7. There has been a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.65, which further confirms the small increase in the stock price.

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of SJVN stock is ₹72.72, while the high price is ₹74.4.

SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹74.13, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹73.05 The current stock price of SJVN is ₹74.13, with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 1.08. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.48% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 1.08 rupees.

SJVN share price Live :SJVN trading at ₹73.38, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹73.05 The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹73.38. There has been a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.33, which also suggests a positive movement for the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small gain in value. Click here for SJVN Profit Loss

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for SJVN stock is ₹72.72 and the high price is ₹73.70.

SJVN Live Updates

SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹73.14, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹73.05 Based on the current data, the stock price of SJVN is ₹73.14. There has been a percent change of 0.12, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.09, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock's value.

SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹73.36, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹73.05 The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹73.36 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 0.31. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.42% and the net change in price is 0.31. It is important to note that this data is current at the time of reporting and may change throughout the trading day.