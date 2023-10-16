Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at 75.87, up 3.86% from yesterday's 73.05

14 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 3.86 %. The stock closed at 73.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.87 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day, the opening price of SJVN was 71.7 and the closing price was 70.87. The highest price recorded during the day was 74.7, while the lowest price was 71.52. The market capitalization of SJVN is 28,707.15 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 83.69 and 30.39 respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on that day was 6,312,235 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:44 PM IST SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN closed today at ₹75.87, up 3.86% from yesterday's ₹73.05

Today, the closing price of SJVN stock was 75.87, which represents a 3.86% increase compared to the previous day's closing price of 73.05. This indicates a net change of 2.82.

16 Oct 2023, 05:31 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SJVN reached a low of 72.72 and a high of 76.30 today.

16 Oct 2023, 03:18 PM IST SJVN Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

SJVN Ltd stock has reached a 52-week low price of 30.40 and a 52-week high price of 83.65.

16 Oct 2023, 03:05 PM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹76.11, up 4.19% from yesterday's ₹73.05

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 76.11, which represents a 4.19% increase. The net change in price is 3.06. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant positive movement in the market.

16 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹74.05, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹73.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of SJVN is 74.05. There has been a percent change of 1.37, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 1, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 1. Overall, the stock price of SJVN has seen a positive movement.

16 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of SJVN stock is 72.72 and the high price is 74.43.

16 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN trading at ₹74.1, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹73.05

The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is 74.1, with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 1.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.44% and the value has gone up by 1.05 points.

16 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SJVN stock today was 72.72, while the high price was 74.43.

16 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹73.96, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹73.05

The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is 73.96, with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 0.91. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.25% and the actual change in price is 0.91. Overall, the stock is performing positively based on the current data.

16 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST SJVN Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹74.06, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹73.05

The current stock price of SJVN is 74.06, with a percent change of 1.38 and a net change of 1.01. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.38% or 1.01.

16 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SJVN reached a low of 72.72 and a high of 74.40 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹73.7, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹73.05

The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is 73.7. There has been a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.65, which further confirms the small increase in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of SJVN stock is 72.72, while the high price is 74.4.

16 Oct 2023, 11:03 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹74.13, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹73.05

The current stock price of SJVN is 74.13, with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 1.08. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.48% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 1.08 rupees.

16 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN trading at ₹73.38, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹73.05

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 73.38. There has been a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.33, which also suggests a positive movement for the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small gain in value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for SJVN stock is 72.72 and the high price is 73.70.

16 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹73.14, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹73.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of SJVN is 73.14. There has been a percent change of 0.12, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.09, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock's value.

16 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹73.36, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹73.05

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 73.36 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 0.31. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.42% and the net change in price is 0.31. It is important to note that this data is current at the time of reporting and may change throughout the trading day.

16 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹70.87 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,312,235. The closing price of the shares was 70.87.

