SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at ₹74.91, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹75.87

On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹73.4 and closed at ₹73.05. The stock had a high of ₹76.3 and a low of ₹72.72. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹29,815.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.69 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,269,159 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN closed today at ₹74.91, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹75.87 Today, the closing price of SJVN stock was ₹74.91, which reflects a decrease of 1.27% or a net change of -0.96 in comparison to yesterday's closing price of ₹75.87.

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NHPC 53.1 0.94 1.8 56.78 36.8 53339.13 Torrent Power 732.95 -1.1 -0.15 763.45 420.07 35226.81 SJVN 74.91 -0.96 -1.27 83.69 30.39 29438.1 NLC India 135.55 -0.1 -0.07 147.4 67.3 18795.86 CESC 92.51 3.73 4.2 94.4 62.25 12262.85

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range The low price of SJVN stock today was ₹74.15, while the high price was ₹77.70.

SJVN Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of SJVN Ltd stock is 30.40, while the 52-week high price is 83.65.

SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹74.95, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹75.87 The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is ₹74.95. There has been a percent change of -1.21, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.92, suggesting a decrease of 0.92 in the stock price.

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NHPC 53.2 1.04 1.99 56.78 36.8 53439.59 Torrent Power 738.95 4.9 0.67 763.45 420.07 35515.18 SJVN 75.16 -0.71 -0.94 83.69 30.39 29536.34 NLC India 135.5 -0.15 -0.11 147.4 67.3 18788.93 CESC 91.18 2.4 2.7 94.4 62.25 12086.55

SJVN share price Live :SJVN trading at ₹74.99, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹75.87 Based on the current data, the stock price of SJVN is ₹74.99. It has experienced a percent change of -1.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.88, further reflecting a decline. Click here for SJVN AGM

SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 70.87 10 Days 71.54 20 Days 72.53 50 Days 65.32 100 Days 54.27 300 Days 43.78

SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹75.87, up 0% from yesterday's ₹75.87 Based on the current data of SJVN stock, the price is ₹75.87 with no net change. This means that the stock price has remained stable.

SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹76.43, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹75.87 The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹76.43, with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 0.56. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.74% from the previous trading session, with a net increase of 0.56 rupees.

SJVN Live Updates SJVN More Information

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NHPC 53.65 1.49 2.86 56.78 36.8 53891.61 Torrent Power 734.95 0.9 0.12 763.45 420.07 35322.93 SJVN 76.45 0.58 0.76 83.69 30.39 30043.28 NLC India 137.05 1.4 1.03 147.4 67.3 19003.85 CESC 90.78 2.0 2.25 94.4 62.25 12033.53

SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹76.4, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹75.87 SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹76.4, with a net change of 0.53 and a percent change of 0.7.

SJVN share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 3 3 3 4 Buy 1 1 1 1 Hold 0 0 0 0 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹76.4, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹75.87 The stock price of SJVN is currently trading at ₹76.4, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 0.53. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive percentage change. However, the net change is relatively small, suggesting that the stock has not experienced significant movement.

SJVN share price Live :SJVN trading at ₹76.62, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹75.87 The current data for SJVN stock shows that its price is ₹76.62, which has experienced a percent change of 0.99. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.75, which means that the stock has increased by 0.75 in value. Overall, based on this data, it can be concluded that SJVN stock has seen a small increase in value. Click here for SJVN Profit Loss

SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹76.25, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹75.87 The current stock price of SJVN is ₹76.25, with a net change of 0.38 and a percent change of 0.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.5% from its previous closing price.

SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹75.87, up 3.86% from yesterday's ₹73.05 The stock price of SJVN is currently at ₹75.87, with a percent change of 3.86 and a net change of 2.82. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase of 3.86% and a net gain of 2.82 points.

SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹73.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,269,159. The closing price for the stock was ₹73.05.