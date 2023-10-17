comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 17 2023 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.35 0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.05 1.97%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.95 1.03%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,434.7 -0.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.4 0.12%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at 74.91, down -1.27% from yesterday's 75.87
BackBack

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at ₹74.91, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹75.87

12 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 75.87 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.91 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVNPremium
SJVN

On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 73.4 and closed at 73.05. The stock had a high of 76.3 and a low of 72.72. The market capitalization of SJVN is 29,815.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.69 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,269,159 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:30:47 PM IST

SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN closed today at ₹74.91, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹75.87

Today, the closing price of SJVN stock was 74.91, which reflects a decrease of 1.27% or a net change of -0.96 in comparison to yesterday's closing price of 75.87.

17 Oct 2023, 06:17:47 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NHPC53.10.941.856.7836.853339.13
Torrent Power732.95-1.1-0.15763.45420.0735226.81
SJVN74.91-0.96-1.2783.6930.3929438.1
NLC India135.55-0.1-0.07147.467.318795.86
CESC92.513.734.294.462.2512262.85
17 Oct 2023, 05:46:16 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SJVN stock today was 74.15, while the high price was 77.70.

17 Oct 2023, 03:28:15 PM IST

SJVN Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of SJVN Ltd stock is 30.40, while the 52-week high price is 83.65.

17 Oct 2023, 03:03:46 PM IST

SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹74.95, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹75.87

The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is 74.95. There has been a percent change of -1.21, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.92, suggesting a decrease of 0.92 in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 02:36:41 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NHPC53.21.041.9956.7836.853439.59
Torrent Power738.954.90.67763.45420.0735515.18
SJVN75.16-0.71-0.9483.6930.3929536.34
NLC India135.5-0.15-0.11147.467.318788.93
CESC91.182.42.794.462.2512086.55
17 Oct 2023, 02:30:26 PM IST

SJVN share price Live :SJVN trading at ₹74.99, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹75.87

Based on the current data, the stock price of SJVN is 74.99. It has experienced a percent change of -1.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.88, further reflecting a decline.

Click here for SJVN AGM

17 Oct 2023, 02:23:43 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SJVN stock today is 74.15 and the high price is 77.7.

17 Oct 2023, 01:43:04 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days70.87
10 Days71.54
20 Days72.53
50 Days65.32
100 Days54.27
300 Days43.78
17 Oct 2023, 01:41:48 PM IST

SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹75.87, up 0% from yesterday's ₹75.87

Based on the current data of SJVN stock, the price is 75.87 with no net change. This means that the stock price has remained stable.

17 Oct 2023, 01:18:14 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of SJVN stock is 75.78 and the high price is 77.70.

17 Oct 2023, 01:16:13 PM IST

SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹76.43, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹75.87

The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is 76.43, with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 0.56. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.74% from the previous trading session, with a net increase of 0.56 rupees.

17 Oct 2023, 01:01:58 PM IST

SJVN Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:30:34 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NHPC53.651.492.8656.7836.853891.61
Torrent Power734.950.90.12763.45420.0735322.93
SJVN76.450.580.7683.6930.3930043.28
NLC India137.051.41.03147.467.319003.85
CESC90.782.02.2594.462.2512033.53
17 Oct 2023, 12:25:10 PM IST

SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹76.4, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹75.87

SJVN stock is currently priced at 76.4, with a net change of 0.53 and a percent change of 0.7.

17 Oct 2023, 12:16:57 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of SJVN stock is 75.78 and the high price is 77.7.

17 Oct 2023, 12:05:14 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3334
Buy1111
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 11:41:02 AM IST

SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹76.4, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹75.87

The stock price of SJVN is currently trading at 76.4, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 0.53. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive percentage change. However, the net change is relatively small, suggesting that the stock has not experienced significant movement.

17 Oct 2023, 11:22:59 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of SJVN stock was 75.78, while the high price reached 77.70.

17 Oct 2023, 11:20:59 AM IST

SJVN share price Live :SJVN trading at ₹76.62, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹75.87

The current data for SJVN stock shows that its price is 76.62, which has experienced a percent change of 0.99. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.75, which means that the stock has increased by 0.75 in value. Overall, based on this data, it can be concluded that SJVN stock has seen a small increase in value.

Click here for SJVN Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:21:51 AM IST

SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹76.25, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹75.87

The current stock price of SJVN is 76.25, with a net change of 0.38 and a percent change of 0.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.5% from its previous closing price.

17 Oct 2023, 10:10:47 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for SJVN stock today was 75.78, while the high price reached 77.70.

17 Oct 2023, 10:01:24 AM IST

SJVN Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:07:49 AM IST

SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹75.87, up 3.86% from yesterday's ₹73.05

The stock price of SJVN is currently at 75.87, with a percent change of 3.86 and a net change of 2.82. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase of 3.86% and a net gain of 2.82 points.

17 Oct 2023, 08:11:49 AM IST

SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹73.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,269,159. The closing price for the stock was 73.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App