SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock plummets as market bears take over

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of SJVN opened at ₹98 and closed at ₹97.46. The high for the day was ₹100.4 and the low was ₹95.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹37,871.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.4 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for the day was 5,009,612 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's high and low data for SJVN stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹92.12 Today's high price: ₹95
The stock price of SJVN (Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam) is currently at ₹93.95. It has experienced a percent change of -2.51, with a net change of -2.42. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.63%
|3 Months
|21.29%
|6 Months
|148.2%
|YTD
|181.17%
|1 Year
|156.46%
Based on the current data, the stock price of SJVN is ₹95. There has been a percent change of -1.42, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.37, showing a decrease of ₹1.37 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, a total of 5,009,612 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹97.46.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!