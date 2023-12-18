Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock plummets as market bears take over

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -2.51 %. The stock closed at 96.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 93.95 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of SJVN opened at 98 and closed at 97.46. The high for the day was 100.4 and the low was 95.6. The market capitalization of the company is 37,871.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.4 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for the day was 5,009,612 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:17 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for SJVN stock is as follows: Today's low price: 92.12 Today's high price: 95

18 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹93.95, down -2.51% from yesterday's ₹96.37

The stock price of SJVN (Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam) is currently at 93.95. It has experienced a percent change of -2.51, with a net change of -2.42. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.63%
3 Months21.29%
6 Months148.2%
YTD181.17%
1 Year156.46%
18 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹95, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹96.37

Based on the current data, the stock price of SJVN is 95. There has been a percent change of -1.42, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.37, showing a decrease of 1.37 in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹97.46 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, a total of 5,009,612 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 97.46.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.