Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 101.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101.68 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 99.38 and closed at 99.81. The stock's high for the day was 104.8, while the low was 96.66. The market capitalization of SJVN is 39,852.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 103.7, and the 52-week low is 30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,223,351 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹101.68, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹101.41

Based on the current data, the stock price of SJVN is 101.68. There has been a 0.27 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.27.

18 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹99.81 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 5,223,351. The closing price for SJVN shares was 99.81.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.