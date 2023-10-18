SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at 74.21, down -0.93% from yesterday's 74.91

On the last day, the opening price of SJVN was ₹76.7 with a closing price of ₹75.87. The stock had a high of ₹77.7 and a low of ₹74.15. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹29,438.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.69 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 3,879,876.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of SJVN stock was ₹74.21, which is a decrease of 0.93% from the previous day's closing price of ₹74.91. The net change in the stock price was -0.7.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NHPC
|52.11
|-0.99
|-1.86
|56.78
|36.8
|52344.68
|Torrent Power
|732.0
|-2.4
|-0.33
|763.45
|420.07
|35181.15
|SJVN
|74.21
|-0.7
|-0.93
|83.69
|30.39
|29163.01
|NLC India
|132.35
|-3.2
|-2.36
|147.4
|67.3
|18352.14
|CESC
|90.75
|-1.76
|-1.9
|94.4
|62.25
|12029.55
The low price of SJVN stock today is ₹73.14 and the high price is ₹76.27.
The 52-week low price of SJVN Ltd stock is 30.40, while the 52-week high price is 83.65.
As of the current data, the stock price of SJVN is ₹74.91. There has been a percent change of -1.27, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.96, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.96 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NHPC
|53.1
|0.94
|1.8
|56.78
|36.8
|53339.13
|Torrent Power
|732.95
|-1.1
|-0.15
|763.45
|420.07
|35226.81
|SJVN
|74.91
|-0.96
|-1.27
|83.69
|30.39
|29438.1
|NLC India
|135.55
|-0.1
|-0.07
|147.4
|67.3
|18795.86
|CESC
|92.51
|3.73
|4.2
|94.4
|62.25
|12262.85
The current stock price of SJVN is ₹74.91 with a percent change of -1.27 and a net change of -0.96. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.27% and by ₹0.96.
Click here for SJVN Board Meetings
The stock price of SJVN reached a low of ₹74.15 and a high of ₹77.70 on the current day.
The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is ₹74.91. It has experienced a percent change of -1.27, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.96, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.96 per share. Overall, the stock has seen a decline in value.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|72.12
|10 Days
|71.81
|20 Days
|72.45
|50 Days
|65.73
|100 Days
|54.67
|300 Days
|43.97
The low price of SJVN stock today was ₹74.15, while the high price reached ₹77.70.
As of the current data, the stock price of SJVN is ₹74.91. There has been a percent change of -1.27, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.96, which represents the decrease in the stock price in absolute terms. Overall, the stock price of SJVN has decreased.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NHPC
|53.1
|0.94
|1.8
|56.78
|36.8
|53339.13
|Torrent Power
|732.95
|-1.1
|-0.15
|763.45
|420.07
|35226.81
|SJVN
|74.91
|-0.96
|-1.27
|83.69
|30.39
|29438.1
|NLC India
|135.55
|-0.1
|-0.07
|147.4
|67.3
|18795.86
|CESC
|92.51
|3.73
|4.2
|94.4
|62.25
|12262.85
The low price of SJVN stock today was ₹74.15, while the high price reached ₹77.70.
The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹74.91. There has been a percent change of -1.27, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.96, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.96 in the stock's price.
Click here for SJVN News
As of the current data, the stock price of SJVN is ₹74.91. It has experienced a percent change of -1.27 and a net change of -0.96. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.27% and the actual decrease in value is ₹0.96.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NHPC
|53.1
|0.94
|1.8
|56.78
|36.8
|53339.13
|Torrent Power
|732.95
|-1.1
|-0.15
|763.45
|420.07
|35226.81
|SJVN
|74.91
|-0.96
|-1.27
|83.69
|30.39
|29438.1
|NLC India
|135.55
|-0.1
|-0.07
|147.4
|67.3
|18795.86
|CESC
|92.51
|3.73
|4.2
|94.4
|62.25
|12262.85
The stock of SJVN had a low price of ₹74.15 and a high price of ₹77.70 for the current day.
Based on the current data, the stock price of SJVN is ₹74.91 with a net change of -0.96. This represents a percent change of -1.27.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NHPC
|53.1
|0.94
|1.8
|56.78
|36.8
|53339.13
|Torrent Power
|732.95
|-1.1
|-0.15
|763.45
|420.07
|35226.81
|SJVN
|74.91
|-0.96
|-1.27
|83.69
|30.39
|29438.1
|NLC India
|135.55
|-0.1
|-0.07
|147.4
|67.3
|18795.86
|CESC
|92.51
|3.73
|4.2
|94.4
|62.25
|12262.85
The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹74.91, with a percent change of -1.27 and a net change of -0.96. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.27% and the actual decrease is 0.96.
The current day's low price for SJVN stock is ₹74.15, while the high price is ₹77.7.
As of the current data, the price of SJVN stock is ₹74.91. It has experienced a percent change of -1.27, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.96, implying a decrease of ₹0.96 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.42%
|3 Months
|64.44%
|6 Months
|124.92%
|YTD
|118.69%
|1 Year
|132.25%
The current price of SJVN stock is ₹74.91, with a percent change of -1.27. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.27% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -0.96, indicating a decrease of ₹0.96 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, there were a total of 3,879,876 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹75.87.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!