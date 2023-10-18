Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at 74.21, down -0.93% from yesterday's 74.91

13 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
SJVN stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 74.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.21 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the opening price of SJVN was 76.7 with a closing price of 75.87. The stock had a high of 77.7 and a low of 74.15. The market capitalization of SJVN is 29,438.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.69 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 3,879,876.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:41 PM IST SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN closed today at ₹74.21, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹74.91

Today, the closing price of SJVN stock was 74.21, which is a decrease of 0.93% from the previous day's closing price of 74.91. The net change in the stock price was -0.7.

18 Oct 2023, 06:18 PM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NHPC52.11-0.99-1.8656.7836.852344.68
Torrent Power732.0-2.4-0.33763.45420.0735181.15
SJVN74.21-0.7-0.9383.6930.3929163.01
NLC India132.35-3.2-2.36147.467.318352.14
CESC90.75-1.76-1.994.462.2512029.55
18 Oct 2023, 05:47 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SJVN stock today is 73.14 and the high price is 76.27.

18 Oct 2023, 03:22 PM IST SJVN Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of SJVN Ltd stock is 30.40, while the 52-week high price is 83.65.

Click here for SJVN Board Meetings

18 Oct 2023, 02:11 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SJVN reached a low of 74.15 and a high of 77.70 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days72.12
10 Days71.81
20 Days72.45
50 Days65.73
100 Days54.67
300 Days43.97
18 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SJVN stock today was 74.15, while the high price reached 77.70.

18 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST SJVN Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SJVN stock today was 74.15, while the high price reached 77.70.

Click here for SJVN News

18 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST SJVN share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3334
Buy1111
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
18 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of SJVN had a low price of 74.15 and a high price of 77.70 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for SJVN stock is 74.15, while the high price is 77.7.

18 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.42%
3 Months64.44%
6 Months124.92%
YTD118.69%
1 Year132.25%
18 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹75.87 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, there were a total of 3,879,876 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 75.87.

