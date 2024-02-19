Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -3.56 %. The stock closed at 125 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.55 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 125.9, reached a high of 125.9, and a low of 118.5 before closing at 125. The market capitalization of SJVN stood at 47,373.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 170.45 and 30.39 respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN was 5,455,577 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹125 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for SJVN was 5455577 shares with a closing price of 125.

