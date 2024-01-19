SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹101.68 and closed at ₹101.41. The highest price during the day was ₹102.28, while the lowest was ₹96.64. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹39,325.46 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹104.8 and a low of ₹30.39. The trading volume on the BSE was 3,503,816 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
