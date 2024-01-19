Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 101.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100.07 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 101.68 and closed at 101.41. The highest price during the day was 102.28, while the lowest was 96.64. The market capitalization of SJVN is 39,325.46 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 104.8 and a low of 30.39. The trading volume on the BSE was 3,503,816 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹100.07, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹101.41

The current data for SJVN stock shows that its price is 100.07. There has been a percent change of -1.32, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.34, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.34.

19 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹101.41 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, a total of 3,503,816 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 101.41.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.