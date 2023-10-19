Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stocks plummet as investors pull out

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 74.21 per share. The stock is currently trading at 73.17 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

SJVN's stock opened at 75.16 and closed at 74.91 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 76.27 and a low of 73.14 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 29,163.01 crore. The 52-week high is 83.69 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for the day was 2,642,456 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SJVN stock today was 73.12, while the high price was 74.53.

19 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹73.17, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹74.21

The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is 73.17, with a percent change of -1.4 and a net change of -1.04. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may want to closely monitor the stock and consider the reasons behind this decline before making any investment decisions.

19 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.15%
3 Months55.29%
6 Months125.0%
YTD116.79%
1 Year127.06%
19 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹73.85, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹74.21

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 73.85 with a percent change of -0.49. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.49% from its previous closing price. The net change is -0.36, indicating a decrease of 0.36 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that the SJVN stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

19 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹74.91 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,642,456. The closing price for the shares was 74.91.

