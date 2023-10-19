SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stocks plummet as investors pull out

SJVN's stock opened at ₹75.16 and closed at ₹74.91 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹76.27 and a low of ₹73.14 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹29,163.01 crore. The 52-week high is ₹83.69 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for the day was 2,642,456 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of SJVN stock today was ₹73.12, while the high price was ₹74.53.
The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹73.17, with a percent change of -1.4 and a net change of -1.04. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may want to closely monitor the stock and consider the reasons behind this decline before making any investment decisions.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.15%
|3 Months
|55.29%
|6 Months
|125.0%
|YTD
|116.79%
|1 Year
|127.06%
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹73.85 with a percent change of -0.49. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.49% from its previous closing price. The net change is -0.36, indicating a decrease of 0.36 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that the SJVN stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,642,456. The closing price for the shares was ₹74.91.
