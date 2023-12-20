Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 91.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.75 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of SJVN opened at 93.21 and closed at the same price. The highest price for the day was 94.7, while the lowest price was 90.6. The market capitalization of SJVN is 35,882.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.4, and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for the day was 3,410,478 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 10:19 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for SJVN stock is 90.82, while the high price is 92.75.

20 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

20 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹91.75, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹91.31

The current stock price of SJVN is 91.75 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 0.44. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.48% or 0.44 points.

20 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.22%
3 Months12.71%
6 Months132.32%
YTD166.57%
1 Year145.43%
20 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹91.31, down -2.04% from yesterday's ₹93.21

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 91.31 with a percent change of -2.04. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.04% from its previous value. The net change is -1.9, indicating a decrease of 1.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

20 Dec 2023, 08:19 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹93.21 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,410,478. The closing price for the stock was 93.21.

