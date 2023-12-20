SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of SJVN opened at ₹93.21 and closed at the same price. The highest price for the day was ₹94.7, while the lowest price was ₹90.6. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹35,882.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.4, and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for the day was 3,410,478 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for SJVN stock is ₹90.82, while the high price is ₹92.75.
The current stock price of SJVN is ₹91.75 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 0.44. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.48% or 0.44 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.22%
|3 Months
|12.71%
|6 Months
|132.32%
|YTD
|166.57%
|1 Year
|145.43%
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹91.31 with a percent change of -2.04. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.04% from its previous value. The net change is -1.9, indicating a decrease of 1.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,410,478. The closing price for the stock was ₹93.21.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!