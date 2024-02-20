SJVN Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹121.7 and closed at ₹120.55. The stock reached a high of ₹128.5 and a low of ₹120.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹49,613.66 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for the day was 6,018,197 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.