SJVN Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 75.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.09 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 76.7 and closed at 75.17. The stock had a high of 77.85 and a low of 75.81. The market capitalization of SJVN is 29,901.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.69, while the 52-week low is 30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,594 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST

On the last day of trading for SJVN on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,489,594. The closing price of the stock was 75.17.

