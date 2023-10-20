SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Surges with Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹74.03 and closed at ₹74.21. The stock's high for the day was ₹75.8 and the low was ₹73.12. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹29,457.74 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹83.69 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. On the BSE, there were 1,532,962 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NHPC
|52.0
|-0.05
|-0.1
|56.78
|36.8
|52234.18
|Torrent Power
|728.65
|2.55
|0.35
|763.45
|420.07
|35020.14
|SJVN
|75.05
|0.09
|0.12
|83.69
|30.39
|29493.11
|NLC India
|136.05
|2.45
|1.83
|147.4
|67.3
|18865.19
|CESC
|89.57
|-0.53
|-0.59
|94.4
|62.25
|11873.13
The stock price of SJVN reached a low of ₹74.5 and a high of ₹75.8 on the current day.
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹75.01 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% or 0.05 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.79%
|3 Months
|53.31%
|6 Months
|125.6%
|YTD
|118.69%
|1 Year
|133.7%
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹74.96 with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock has increased by 1.01% and the price has increased by ₹0.75.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,532,962. The closing price of the shares was ₹74.21.
