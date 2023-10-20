Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Surges with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 74.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.01 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 74.03 and closed at 74.21. The stock's high for the day was 75.8 and the low was 73.12. The market capitalization of SJVN is 29,457.74 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 83.69 and the 52-week low is 30.39. On the BSE, there were 1,532,962 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NHPC52.0-0.05-0.156.7836.852234.18
Torrent Power728.652.550.35763.45420.0735020.14
SJVN75.050.090.1283.6930.3929493.11
NLC India136.052.451.83147.467.318865.19
CESC89.57-0.53-0.5994.462.2511873.13
20 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SJVN reached a low of 74.5 and a high of 75.8 on the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹75.01, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹74.96

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 75.01 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% or 0.05 points.

20 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.79%
3 Months53.31%
6 Months125.6%
YTD118.69%
1 Year133.7%
20 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹74.96, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹74.21

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 74.96 with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock has increased by 1.01% and the price has increased by 0.75.

20 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹74.21 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,532,962. The closing price of the shares was 74.21.

