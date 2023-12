SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹91.94 and closed at ₹91.31. The stock reached a high of ₹92.75 and a low of ₹81.5. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹33,033.86 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹100.4 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 7,003,211. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹85.94, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹84.06 The stock price of SJVN is currently ₹85.94. It has experienced a percent change of 2.24, which represents an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 1.88, indicating a positive movement.

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range The low price for SJVN stock today was ₹81.46, while the high price was ₹86.99.

SJVN Live Updates SJVN More Information

SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹85.97, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹84.06 The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹85.97, with a percent change of 2.27 and a net change of 1.91. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and the net change. This suggests that the stock is performing well and may be a good investment option. However, it is important to conduct further analysis and consider other factors before making any investment decisions.

SJVN share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -9.29% 3 Months -2.71% 6 Months 106.27% YTD 145.11% 1 Year 120.63%

SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹82.32, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹84.06 The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹82.32. There has been a percent change of -2.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.74, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹1.74.

SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹91.31 on last trading day On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 7,003,211. The closing price for the stock was ₹91.31.