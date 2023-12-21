SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Soars: Strong Trading Day

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹91.94 and closed at ₹91.31. The stock reached a high of ₹92.75 and a low of ₹81.5. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹33,033.86 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹100.4 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 7,003,211.
The stock price of SJVN is currently ₹85.94. It has experienced a percent change of 2.24, which represents an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 1.88, indicating a positive movement.
The low price for SJVN stock today was ₹81.46, while the high price was ₹86.99.
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹85.97, with a percent change of 2.27 and a net change of 1.91. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and the net change. This suggests that the stock is performing well and may be a good investment option. However, it is important to conduct further analysis and consider other factors before making any investment decisions.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.29%
|3 Months
|-2.71%
|6 Months
|106.27%
|YTD
|145.11%
|1 Year
|120.63%
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹82.32. There has been a percent change of -2.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.74, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹1.74.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 7,003,211. The closing price for the stock was ₹91.31.
