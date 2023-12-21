SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Soars: Strong Trading Day

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹91.94 and closed at ₹91.31. The stock reached a high of ₹92.75 and a low of ₹81.5. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹33,033.86 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹100.4 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 7,003,211.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.