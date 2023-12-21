Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Soars: Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:31 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 2.24 %. The stock closed at 84.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 85.94 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 91.94 and closed at 91.31. The stock reached a high of 92.75 and a low of 81.5. The market capitalization of SJVN is 33,033.86 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 100.4 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 7,003,211.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:31 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹85.94, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹84.06

The stock price of SJVN is currently 85.94. It has experienced a percent change of 2.24, which represents an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 1.88, indicating a positive movement.

21 Dec 2023, 10:12 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for SJVN stock today was 81.46, while the high price was 86.99.

21 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹85.97, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹84.06

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 85.97, with a percent change of 2.27 and a net change of 1.91. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and the net change. This suggests that the stock is performing well and may be a good investment option. However, it is important to conduct further analysis and consider other factors before making any investment decisions.

21 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.29%
3 Months-2.71%
6 Months106.27%
YTD145.11%
1 Year120.63%
21 Dec 2023, 09:16 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹82.32, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹84.06

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 82.32. There has been a percent change of -2.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.74, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.74.

21 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹91.31 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 7,003,211. The closing price for the stock was 91.31.

