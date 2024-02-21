Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : Stocks of SJVN Plummet in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -2.53 %. The stock closed at 126.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.05 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at 126, closed at 126.25 with a high of 126.3 and a low of 121.9. The market cap stood at 48,356.13 crore. The 52-week high was at 170.45 and the low was at 30.39. The BSE volume recorded was 2,209,839 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹123.05, down -2.53% from yesterday's ₹126.25

SJVN stock is currently priced at 123.05, which represents a decrease of 2.53% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -3.2, indicating a negative movement.

21 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹126.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2209839 and the closing price was 126.25.

