SJVN share price Today Live Updates : Stocks of SJVN Plummet in Today's Trading Session

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹126, closed at ₹126.25 with a high of ₹126.3 and a low of ₹121.9. The market cap stood at ₹48,356.13 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹170.45 and the low was at ₹30.39. The BSE volume recorded was 2,209,839 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.