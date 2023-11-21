Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock plummets as market sentiment turns sour

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.96 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 76.46 and closed at 76.09. The high for the day was 77.3, while the low was 75.72. The market capitalization of SJVN is currently 29,815.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.69, and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on the last day was 996,239.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:32 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹75.96, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹76

The current stock price of SJVN is 75.96, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.

21 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for SJVN stock is 75.85 and the high price is 76.70.

21 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹76.4, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹76

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 76.4 with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.53% from its previous value and has gained 0.4 points.

21 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.72%
3 Months36.05%
6 Months110.97%
YTD121.75%
1 Year113.64%
21 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹76.11, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹76

The stock price of SJVN is currently at 76.11 with a net change of 0.11, which represents a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹76.09 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 996,239. The closing price for the stock was 76.09.

