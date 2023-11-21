SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock plummets as market sentiment turns sour

On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹76.46 and closed at ₹76.09. The high for the day was ₹77.3, while the low was ₹75.72. The market capitalization of SJVN is currently ₹29,815.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.69, and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on the last day was 996,239.
The current stock price of SJVN is ₹75.96, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.
The current day's low price for SJVN stock is ₹75.85 and the high price is ₹76.70.
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹76.4 with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.53% from its previous value and has gained 0.4 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.72%
|3 Months
|36.05%
|6 Months
|110.97%
|YTD
|121.75%
|1 Year
|113.64%
The stock price of SJVN is currently at ₹76.11 with a net change of 0.11, which represents a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 996,239. The closing price for the stock was ₹76.09.
