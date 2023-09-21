SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹74.69 and closed at ₹81.75. The stock reached a high of ₹75.45 and a low of ₹73.53. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹29,276.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.69 and the 52-week low is ₹29.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,018,155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.