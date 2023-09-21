Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -9.49 %. The stock closed at 81.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 73.99 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 74.69 and closed at 81.75. The stock reached a high of 75.45 and a low of 73.53. The market capitalization of SJVN is 29,276.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.69 and the 52-week low is 29.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,018,155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 10:52 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹73.99, down -9.49% from yesterday's ₹81.75

The current stock price of SJVN is 73.99, with a percent change of -9.49%. This indicates a decrease in value compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -7.76, indicating a decline in the stock price. This suggests that there may be negative market sentiment or external factors impacting the stock price of SJVN. Investors should monitor the situation closely for further developments.

21 Sep 2023, 10:30 AM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NHPC54.3-1.27-2.2956.7834.0554544.54
Torrent Power718.55-1.15-0.16745.0420.0734534.72
SJVN74.42-7.33-8.9783.6929.929245.54
NLC India132.5-0.7-0.53147.465.0518372.94
CESC91.00.720.894.462.2512062.69
21 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹74.5, down -8.87% from yesterday's ₹81.75

The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is 74.5. There has been a negative percent change of -8.87% and a net change of -7.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.

21 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹81.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,027,769. The closing price for the stock was 81.75.

