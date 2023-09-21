SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹74.69 and closed at ₹81.75. The stock reached a high of ₹75.45 and a low of ₹73.53. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹29,276.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.69 and the 52-week low is ₹29.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,018,155 shares.
The current stock price of SJVN is ₹73.99, with a percent change of -9.49%. This indicates a decrease in value compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -7.76, indicating a decline in the stock price. This suggests that there may be negative market sentiment or external factors impacting the stock price of SJVN. Investors should monitor the situation closely for further developments.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NHPC
|54.3
|-1.27
|-2.29
|56.78
|34.05
|54544.54
|Torrent Power
|718.55
|-1.15
|-0.16
|745.0
|420.07
|34534.72
|SJVN
|74.42
|-7.33
|-8.97
|83.69
|29.9
|29245.54
|NLC India
|132.5
|-0.7
|-0.53
|147.4
|65.05
|18372.94
|CESC
|91.0
|0.72
|0.8
|94.4
|62.25
|12062.69
The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is ₹74.5. There has been a negative percent change of -8.87% and a net change of -7.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,027,769. The closing price for the stock was ₹81.75.
