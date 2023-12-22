SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading Session

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹82.38 and closed at ₹84.06. The stock had a high of ₹90.65 and a low of ₹81.46. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹35,348.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.4 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 6,759,815.
22 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST
SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹89.95, up 7.01% from yesterday's ₹84.06
The stock price of SJVN has increased by 7.01% to ₹89.95. This represents a net change of 5.89.
22 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST
SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹84.06 on last trading day
