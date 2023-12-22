Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 7.01 %. The stock closed at 84.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.95 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at 82.38 and closed at 84.06. The stock had a high of 90.65 and a low of 81.46. The market capitalization of SJVN is 35,348.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.4 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 6,759,815.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹89.95, up 7.01% from yesterday's ₹84.06

The stock price of SJVN has increased by 7.01% to 89.95. This represents a net change of 5.89.

22 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹84.06 on last trading day

On the last day, SJVN had a trading volume of 6,759,815 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 84.06 per share.

