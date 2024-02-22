Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : Stock of SJVN Slides in Negative Territory

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
SJVN stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -1.79 %. The stock closed at 123.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.85 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock price opened at 122.9 and closed at 123.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 122.95, while the low was 119.15. The market capitalization of SJVN is 47,491.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 170.45, and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for the day was 1,637,855 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

