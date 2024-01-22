SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for SJVN, the open price was ₹105.8 and the close price was ₹105.52. The stock reached a high of ₹114 and a low of ₹105.6. The market capitalization of SJVN is currently ₹43,518.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹107.33 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 6,088,216. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of SJVN reached a low of ₹105.6 and a high of ₹114 for the day.

SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹110.74, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹105.52 The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹110.74, with a percent change of 4.95 and a net change of 5.22. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.95% and the value has increased by 5.22.

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NHPC 80.45 6.98 9.5 75.37 37.8 80812.31 Torrent Power 978.55 -6.95 -0.71 1071.6 420.07 47030.76 SJVN 110.74 5.22 4.95 107.33 30.39 43518.55 NLC India 243.3 11.15 4.8 266.45 69.79 33736.87 CESC 138.05 -5.6 -3.9 145.5 62.25 18299.5

SJVN share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 12.0% 3 Months 27.68% 6 Months 110.27% YTD 15.94% 1 Year 210.6%

SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹105.52 on last trading day On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, a total of 6,088,216 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹105.52.