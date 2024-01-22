 SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Positive Trading Day | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 4.95 %. The stock closed at 105.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 110.74 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price TodayPremium
SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for SJVN, the open price was 105.8 and the close price was 105.52. The stock reached a high of 114 and a low of 105.6. The market capitalization of SJVN is currently 43,518.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 107.33 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 6,088,216.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:21:20 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SJVN reached a low of 105.6 and a high of 114 for the day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:14:34 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:42:09 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NHPC80.456.989.575.3737.880812.31
Torrent Power978.55-6.95-0.711071.6420.0747030.76
SJVN110.745.224.95107.3330.3943518.55
NLC India243.311.154.8266.4569.7933736.87
CESC138.05-5.6-3.9145.562.2518299.5
22 Jan 2024, 10:31:34 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:27:24 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for SJVN stock today was 105.6, while the high price reached 114.

22 Jan 2024, 09:58:32 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:51:07 AM IST

SJVN Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:34:27 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.0%
3 Months27.68%
6 Months110.27%
YTD15.94%
1 Year210.6%
22 Jan 2024, 09:00:59 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:09:19 AM IST

SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹105.52 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, a total of 6,088,216 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 105.52.

