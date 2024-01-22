SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for SJVN, the open price was ₹105.8 and the close price was ₹105.52. The stock reached a high of ₹114 and a low of ₹105.6. The market capitalization of SJVN is currently ₹43,518.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹107.33 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 6,088,216.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of SJVN reached a low of ₹105.6 and a high of ₹114 for the day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NHPC
|80.45
|6.98
|9.5
|75.37
|37.8
|80812.31
|Torrent Power
|978.55
|-6.95
|-0.71
|1071.6
|420.07
|47030.76
|SJVN
|110.74
|5.22
|4.95
|107.33
|30.39
|43518.55
|NLC India
|243.3
|11.15
|4.8
|266.45
|69.79
|33736.87
|CESC
|138.05
|-5.6
|-3.9
|145.5
|62.25
|18299.5
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.0%
|3 Months
|27.68%
|6 Months
|110.27%
|YTD
|15.94%
|1 Year
|210.6%
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, a total of 6,088,216 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹105.52.
