SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plummets on Bearish Trading Day

1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
SJVN stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 71.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 70.28 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day of trading, the stock of SJVN opened at 74.69 and closed at 81.75. The highest price reached during the day was 75.45, while the lowest price was 70.75. The market capitalization of SJVN is currently at 27,932.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.69, while the 52-week low is 29.9. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on this day was 10,654,348 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:44 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹70.28, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹71.08

The current stock price of SJVN is 70.28. The stock has experienced a decrease of 1.13% in its value, resulting in a net change of -0.8.

22 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.39%
3 Months68.76%
6 Months129.56%
YTD107.45%
1 Year122.03%
22 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹69.6, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹71.08

SJVN stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -2.08 and a net change of -1.48. This suggests that the stock has declined in value.

22 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹81.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, there were a total of 10,654,348 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 81.75.

