SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plummets on Bearish Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the stock of SJVN opened at ₹74.69 and closed at ₹81.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹75.45, while the lowest price was ₹70.75. The market capitalization of SJVN is currently at ₹27,932.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.69, while the 52-week low is ₹29.9. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on this day was 10,654,348 shares.
The current stock price of SJVN is ₹70.28. The stock has experienced a decrease of 1.13% in its value, resulting in a net change of -0.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.39%
|3 Months
|68.76%
|6 Months
|129.56%
|YTD
|107.45%
|1 Year
|122.03%
