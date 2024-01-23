Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 4.95 %. The stock closed at 105.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 110.74 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN's stock opened at 105.8 and closed at 105.52. The stock had a high of 114 and a low of 105.6. The market capitalization of SJVN is 43,518.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 107.33 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 6,088,216.

23 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹105.52 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,088,216. The closing price of the shares was 105.52.

