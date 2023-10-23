comScore
LIVE UPDATES

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

10 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -6.74 %. The stock closed at 75.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 70.45 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVNPremium
SJVN

On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 74.9 and closed at 74.96. The stock's high for the day was 76.3, while the low was 74.2. The market capitalization of SJVN is 29,685.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.69, and the 52-week low is 30.39. On the BSE, there were 3,059,665 shares of SJVN traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:10:01 PM IST

The current day's high price of SJVN stock is 75.72 and the low price is 69.41.

23 Oct 2023, 01:51:43 PM IST

SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹70.45, down -6.74% from yesterday's ₹75.54

The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is 70.45, with a percent change of -6.74 and a net change of -5.09. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of SJVN.

23 Oct 2023, 01:34:04 PM IST

DaysValue
5 Days75.10
10 Days72.99
20 Days72.19
50 Days67.19
100 Days56.24
300 Days44.72
23 Oct 2023, 01:13:30 PM IST

The low price of SJVN stock today was 69.41, while the high price reached 75.72.

23 Oct 2023, 01:08:57 PM IST

SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹69.95, down -7.4% from yesterday's ₹75.54

The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is 69.95, with a percent change of -7.4. This means that the stock has decreased by 7.4% compared to the previous value. The net change is -5.59, indicating that the stock has decreased by 5.59. Overall, this suggests that the stock of SJVN has experienced a significant decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 12:54:21 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 12:39:15 PM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NHPC50.28-1.23-2.3956.7836.850506.44
Torrent Power720.0-15.65-2.13763.45420.0734604.41
SJVN70.73-4.81-6.3783.6930.3927795.44
NLC India133.40.650.49147.467.318497.73
CESC86.41-2.62-2.9494.462.2511454.25
23 Oct 2023, 12:36:02 PM IST

SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹70.89, down -6.16% from yesterday's ₹75.54

23 Oct 2023, 12:21:58 PM IST

The low price of SJVN stock today was 69.76, while the high price reached 75.72.

23 Oct 2023, 11:58:53 AM IST

SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹70.72, down -6.38% from yesterday's ₹75.54

The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is 70.72 with a percent change of -6.38 and a net change of -4.82. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value of 6.38% and a decrease in price of 4.82.

23 Oct 2023, 11:58:09 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3334
Buy1111
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 11:43:36 AM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NHPC50.05-1.46-2.8356.7836.850275.4
Torrent Power719.0-16.65-2.26763.45420.0734556.35
SJVN70.55-4.99-6.6183.6930.3927724.7
NLC India133.650.90.68147.467.318532.4
CESC86.51-2.52-2.8394.462.2511467.51
23 Oct 2023, 11:24:13 AM IST

The low price for SJVN stock today was 70.68, while the high price was 75.72.

23 Oct 2023, 11:07:45 AM IST

SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹71.56, down -5.27% from yesterday's ₹75.54

The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is 71.56. There has been a percent change of -5.27, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.98, suggesting a decrease of 3.98 in the stock price. This data indicates that the stock price of SJVN has experienced a significant decline.

23 Oct 2023, 10:41:26 AM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NHPC50.28-1.23-2.3956.7836.850506.44
Torrent Power724.35-11.3-1.54763.45420.0734813.48
SJVN72.15-3.39-4.4983.6930.3928353.47
NLC India135.753.02.26147.467.318823.59
CESC86.71-2.32-2.6194.462.2511494.02
23 Oct 2023, 10:29:36 AM IST

SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹72.09, down -4.57% from yesterday's ₹75.54

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 72.09, with a percent change of -4.57 and a net change of -3.45. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value of 4.57% and a decrease of 3.45 in terms of price. These figures suggest that the stock is currently performing poorly and experiencing a downward trend in its value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:16:10 AM IST

The current day's low price for SJVN stock is 71.39, while the high price is 75.72.

23 Oct 2023, 10:02:04 AM IST

SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹73.72, down -2.41% from yesterday's ₹75.54

The stock price of SJVN, currently priced at 73.72, has experienced a 2.41% decrease, resulting in a net change of -1.82. This suggests that the stock has declined in value, potentially indicating a negative trend.

23 Oct 2023, 09:57:33 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 09:43:12 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.15%
3 Months53.21%
6 Months129.03%
YTD120.0%
1 Year143.46%
23 Oct 2023, 09:20:00 AM IST

SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹75.11, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹75.54

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the stock price is 75.11. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.43, suggesting a decline in the stock value. Overall, the data suggests that the SJVN stock has experienced a decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 08:13:21 AM IST

SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹74.96 on last trading day

On the last day, SJVN had a trading volume of 3,059,665 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 74.96.

