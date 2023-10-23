SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹74.9 and closed at ₹74.96. The stock's high for the day was ₹76.3, while the low was ₹74.2. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹29,685.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.69, and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. On the BSE, there were 3,059,665 shares of SJVN traded.
SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹70.45, down -6.74% from yesterday's ₹75.54
The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is ₹70.45, with a percent change of -6.74 and a net change of -5.09. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of SJVN.
SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|75.10
|10 Days
|72.99
|20 Days
|72.19
|50 Days
|67.19
|100 Days
|56.24
|300 Days
|44.72
SJVN share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NHPC
|50.28
|-1.23
|-2.39
|56.78
|36.8
|50506.44
|Torrent Power
|720.0
|-15.65
|-2.13
|763.45
|420.07
|34604.41
|SJVN
|70.73
|-4.81
|-6.37
|83.69
|30.39
|27795.44
|NLC India
|133.4
|0.65
|0.49
|147.4
|67.3
|18497.73
|CESC
|86.41
|-2.62
|-2.94
|94.4
|62.25
|11454.25
SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹70.72, down -6.38% from yesterday's ₹75.54
The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹70.72 with a percent change of -6.38 and a net change of -4.82. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value of 6.38% and a decrease in price of ₹4.82.
SJVN share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹71.56, down -5.27% from yesterday's ₹75.54
The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is ₹71.56. There has been a percent change of -5.27, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.98, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.98 in the stock price. This data indicates that the stock price of SJVN has experienced a significant decline.
SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹72.09, down -4.57% from yesterday's ₹75.54
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹72.09, with a percent change of -4.57 and a net change of -3.45. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value of 4.57% and a decrease of ₹3.45 in terms of price. These figures suggest that the stock is currently performing poorly and experiencing a downward trend in its value.
SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹73.72, down -2.41% from yesterday's ₹75.54
The stock price of SJVN, currently priced at ₹73.72, has experienced a 2.41% decrease, resulting in a net change of -1.82. This suggests that the stock has declined in value, potentially indicating a negative trend.
SJVN Live Updates
SJVN share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.15%
|3 Months
|53.21%
|6 Months
|129.03%
|YTD
|120.0%
|1 Year
|143.46%
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the stock price is ₹75.11. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.43, suggesting a decline in the stock value. Overall, the data suggests that the SJVN stock has experienced a decrease in value.
SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹74.96 on last trading day
On the last day, SJVN had a trading volume of 3,059,665 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹74.96.
