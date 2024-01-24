SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock plummets as investors bear the brunt

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN had an opening price of ₹112.74 and a closing price of ₹110.74. The stock reached a high of ₹116.4 and a low of ₹102.57 during the day. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹40846.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹107.33 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN was 4,639,128 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.