SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock plummets as investors bear the brunt

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -6.14 %. The stock closed at 110.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.94 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN had an opening price of 112.74 and a closing price of 110.74. The stock reached a high of 116.4 and a low of 102.57 during the day. The market capitalization of SJVN is 40846.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 107.33 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN was 4,639,128 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data of SJVN stock shows that its price is 103.94, with a percent change of -6.14 and a net change of -6.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant negative change. Investors who hold SJVN stock may be experiencing a loss in their investment.

24 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹110.74 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,639,128. The closing price for the shares was 110.74.

