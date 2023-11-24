Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Surges in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 81.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81.22 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day, SJVN opened at 81.4 and closed at 81.03. The stock had a high of 82.65 and a low of 80.5. The company has a market capitalization of 31,917.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.69, while the 52-week low is 30.39. On the BSE, there were 1,663,154 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.05%
3 Months37.16%
6 Months127.91%
YTD137.23%
1 Year124.14%
24 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹81.22, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹81.03

The current stock price of SJVN is 81.22 with a 0.23 percent change and a net change of 0.19.

24 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹81.03 on last trading day

On the last day, SJVN had a BSE volume of 1,663,154 shares, with a closing price of 81.03.

