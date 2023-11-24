SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Surges in Positive Trading Day

On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹81.4 and closed at ₹81.03. The stock had a high of ₹82.65 and a low of ₹80.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹31,917.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.69, while the 52-week low is ₹30.39. On the BSE, there were 1,663,154 shares traded.
24 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST
SJVN share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.05%
|3 Months
|37.16%
|6 Months
|127.91%
|YTD
|137.23%
|1 Year
|124.14%
24 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST
SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹81.22, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹81.03
The current stock price of SJVN is ₹81.22 with a 0.23 percent change and a net change of 0.19.
24 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST
SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹81.03 on last trading day
