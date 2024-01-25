SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹104.82 and closed at ₹103.94. The stock reached a high of ₹114 and a low of ₹102.7 during the day. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹44,449.91 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹107.33 and ₹30.39 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 6,827,371 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.