SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹104.82 and closed at ₹103.94. The stock reached a high of ₹114 and a low of ₹102.7 during the day. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹44,449.91 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹107.33 and ₹30.39 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 6,827,371 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.59%
|3 Months
|52.9%
|6 Months
|94.92%
|YTD
|24.41%
|1 Year
|231.33%
As of the current data, the stock price of SJVN is ₹114.19. There has been a 0.95% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.08.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,827,371. The closing price for the stock was ₹103.94.
