SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 1.67 %. The stock closed at 71.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 72.27 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day of trading, SJVN's stock opened at 69.6 and closed at 71.08. The stock reached a high of 74.03 and a low of 69.45 during the day. The market capitalization of SJVN is 28,400.63 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 83.69, while the 52-week low is 29.9. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 10,575,056.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹72.27, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹71.08

The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is 72.27, with a percent change of 1.67 and a net change of 1.19. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase of 1.19 in value.

25 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹71.08 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,575,056. The closing price for the shares was 71.08.

