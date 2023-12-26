SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN's Stock Soaring: Positive Trading Day

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹90.74 and closed at ₹89.95. The stock reached a high of ₹90.95 and a low of ₹88.22. The company's market capitalization is ₹35,207.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹100.4 and ₹30.39 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,867 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.85%
|3 Months
|15.25%
|6 Months
|127.66%
|YTD
|161.9%
|1 Year
|165.38%
The current data of SJVN stock shows that the stock price is ₹91.65, with a percent change of 2.3 and a net change of 2.06. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.3% and gaining 2.06 points.
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹90.1 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.51. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.57% compared to the previous trading session and has gained 0.51 points.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,720,867. The closing price for the shares was ₹89.95.
