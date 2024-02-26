Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

SJVN Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -2.1 %. The stock closed at 121.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 122.15 and closed at 121.55. The high for the day was 123.20, and the low was 117.50. The market capitalization stands at 46,764.56 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN is 170.45, while the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on that day was 1,291,569.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹121.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading at BSE, SJVN had a trading volume of 1,291,569 shares with a closing price of 121.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!