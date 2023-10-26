comScore
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at 67.65, up 1.42% from yesterday's 66.7
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at ₹67.65, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹66.7

12 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 66.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 67.65 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVNPremium
SJVN

On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 66.64 and closed at 66.63. The stock reached a high of 68.55 and a low of 63.65. The market capitalization of SJVN is 26,211.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.69, while the 52-week low is 30.39. On the BSE, a total of 4,296,256 shares of SJVN were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:42:10 PM IST

SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN closed today at ₹67.65, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹66.7

Today, the closing price of SJVN stock was 67.65, representing a 1.42% increase compared to the previous day's closing price of 66.7. The net change for the day was 0.95.

26 Oct 2023, 06:22:40 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NHPC49.61-0.35-0.756.7836.849833.42
Torrent Power728.021.052.98763.45420.0734988.9
SJVN67.650.951.4283.6930.3926585.06
NLC India121.7-0.5-0.41147.469.7916875.37
CESC83.31-2.01-2.3694.462.2511043.33
26 Oct 2023, 05:32:42 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SJVN stock today was 63.38, while the high price was 67.99.

26 Oct 2023, 03:15:08 PM IST

SJVN Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for SJVN Ltd stock is 30.40, while the 52-week high price is 83.65.

26 Oct 2023, 03:07:25 PM IST

SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹67.53, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹66.7

The stock price of SJVN is currently at 67.53, with a percent change of 1.24 and a net change of 0.83. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.24% from its previous value, resulting in a net gain of 0.83.

26 Oct 2023, 02:34:22 PM IST

SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹67, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹66.7

As of the current data, the stock price of SJVN is 67. There has been a 0.45% percent change, resulting in a net change of 0.3.

26 Oct 2023, 02:32:49 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NHPC49.7-0.26-0.5256.7836.849923.82
Torrent Power723.2516.32.31763.45420.0734760.61
SJVN66.2-0.5-0.7583.6930.3926015.24
NLC India121.6-0.6-0.49147.469.7916861.5
CESC83.65-1.67-1.9694.462.2511088.4
26 Oct 2023, 02:13:00 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for SJVN stock is 66.28 and the low is 63.38.

26 Oct 2023, 01:59:15 PM IST

SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹65.82, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹66.7

SJVN stock is currently priced at 65.82, which represents a decrease of 1.32% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -0.88.

26 Oct 2023, 01:34:03 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days73.25
10 Days72.68
20 Days71.91
50 Days67.43
100 Days56.55
300 Days44.99
26 Oct 2023, 01:28:32 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SJVN stock today was 63.38, while the high price was 66.28.

26 Oct 2023, 01:16:32 PM IST

SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹66.11, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹66.7

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 66.11. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.59, which also suggests a decline in the stock's price.

26 Oct 2023, 12:52:13 PM IST

SJVN Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:30:00 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NHPC49.14-0.82-1.6456.7836.849361.3
Torrent Power721.7514.82.09763.45420.0734688.52
SJVN65.57-1.13-1.6983.6930.3925767.67
NLC India120.55-1.65-1.35147.469.7916715.9
CESC83.34-1.98-2.3294.462.2511047.3
26 Oct 2023, 12:25:06 PM IST

SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹65.7, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹66.7

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 65.7, which represents a decrease of 1.5% or a net change of -1. This means that the stock's value has decreased slightly.

26 Oct 2023, 12:21:42 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3334
Buy1111
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
26 Oct 2023, 12:17:14 PM IST

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SJVN stock today was 63.38, while the high price reached 66.24.

26 Oct 2023, 11:44:11 AM IST

SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹65.49, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹66.7

Based on the current data of SJVN stock, the price is 65.49. The stock has experienced a 1.81% decrease in value, resulting in a net change of -1.21.

26 Oct 2023, 11:38:12 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NHPC48.95-1.01-2.0256.7836.849170.45
Torrent Power706.9-0.05-0.01763.45420.0733974.8
SJVN65.15-1.55-2.3283.6930.3925602.62
NLC India119.6-2.6-2.13147.469.7916584.17
CESC82.84-2.48-2.9194.462.2510981.03
26 Oct 2023, 11:18:53 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for SJVN stock is 63.38, while the high price is 66.24.

26 Oct 2023, 11:11:17 AM IST

SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹65.19, down -2.26% from yesterday's ₹66.7

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 65.19. There has been a percent change of -2.26, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.51, suggesting a decrease of 1.51 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:31:39 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NHPC48.92-1.04-2.0856.7836.849140.31
Torrent Power701.3-5.65-0.8763.45420.0733705.65
SJVN64.55-2.15-3.2283.6930.3925366.83
NLC India117.55-4.65-3.81147.469.7916299.91
CESC82.8-2.52-2.9594.462.2510975.72
26 Oct 2023, 10:29:32 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SJVN stock today was 63.38, while the high price reached 66.24.

26 Oct 2023, 10:26:33 AM IST

SJVN share price Live :SJVN trading at ₹63.96, down -4.11% from yesterday's ₹66.7

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 63.96, with a percent change of -4.11 and a net change of -2.74. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 4.11% and a net decrease of 2.74. Investors who hold SJVN stock may be experiencing a loss in their investment. It is important for investors to closely monitor the stock's performance and consider their investment strategy.

Click here for SJVN Profit Loss

26 Oct 2023, 09:53:17 AM IST

SJVN Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:52:34 AM IST

SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹64.04, down -3.99% from yesterday's ₹66.7

The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is 64.04. It has experienced a percent change of -3.99, indicating a decrease in its value. The net change of the stock is -2.66, suggesting a decline in its price by that amount.

26 Oct 2023, 09:31:40 AM IST

SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.95%
3 Months19.67%
6 Months87.89%
YTD94.74%
1 Year102.74%
26 Oct 2023, 09:10:19 AM IST

SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹66.24, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹66.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of SJVN is 66.24. There has been a percent change of -0.69, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.46, implying a decline in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:15:45 AM IST

SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹66.63 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, a total of 4,296,256 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 66.63.

