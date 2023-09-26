SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹72.4 and closed at ₹72.27. The stock's high for the day was ₹73.15, while the low was ₹69.4. The company's market capitalization is recorded at ₹27,449.62 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN's stock is ₹83.69, and the 52-week low is ₹29.9. The BSE volume for the day was 5,086,976 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of SJVN is ₹70.15. There has been a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price of SJVN.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.37%
|3 Months
|58.5%
|6 Months
|126.26%
|YTD
|103.8%
|1 Year
|116.1%
The stock price of SJVN is currently at ₹70. There has been a 0.21 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹0.15.
On the last day of trading, SJVN had a volume of 5,086,976 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹72.27.
