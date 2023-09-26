Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 69.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 70.15 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 72.4 and closed at 72.27. The stock's high for the day was 73.15, while the low was 69.4. The company's market capitalization is recorded at 27,449.62 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN's stock is 83.69, and the 52-week low is 29.9. The BSE volume for the day was 5,086,976 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:52 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:43 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹70.15, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹69.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of SJVN is 70.15. There has been a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price of SJVN.

26 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.37%
3 Months58.5%
6 Months126.26%
YTD103.8%
1 Year116.1%
26 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹70, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹69.85

The stock price of SJVN is currently at 70. There has been a 0.21 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.15.

26 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹72.27 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SJVN had a volume of 5,086,976 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 72.27.

