SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Soars with Positive Trading

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹90.1 and closed at ₹89.59. The stock reached a high of ₹92.69 and a low of ₹89.38. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹35,985.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.4 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on that day was 1,087,928.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.