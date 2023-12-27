Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 2.21 %. The stock closed at 89.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.57 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 90.1 and closed at 89.59. The stock reached a high of 92.69 and a low of 89.38. The market capitalization of SJVN is 35,985.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.4 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on that day was 1,087,928.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹91.57, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹89.59

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 91.57, with a percent change of 2.21 and a net change of 1.98. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.21% and has seen a net gain of 1.98. Overall, this suggests positive performance for SJVN stock.

27 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹89.59 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,087,928. The closing price for the stock was 89.59.

