SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Gains in Trading Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹120, closed at ₹119, with a high of ₹127.55 and a low of ₹118.35. The market capitalization was ₹47,196.84 crore. The 52-week high was ₹170.45 and the 52-week low was ₹30.39. The BSE volume was 2,710,230 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST
SJVN share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.71%
|3 Months
|32.53%
|6 Months
|97.94%
|YTD
|32.33%
|1 Year
|277.86%
27 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST
SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹120.1, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹119
The current price of SJVN stock is ₹120.1, with a net change of 1.1 and a percent change of 0.92. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
27 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST
SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹119 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume was 2,710,230 shares with a closing price of ₹119.