SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
SJVN stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 119 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.1 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at 120, closed at 119, with a high of 127.55 and a low of 118.35. The market capitalization was 47,196.84 crore. The 52-week high was 170.45 and the 52-week low was 30.39. The BSE volume was 2,710,230 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.71%
3 Months32.53%
6 Months97.94%
YTD32.33%
1 Year277.86%
27 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹120.1, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹119

The current price of SJVN stock is 120.1, with a net change of 1.1 and a percent change of 0.92. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹119 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume was 2,710,230 shares with a closing price of 119.

