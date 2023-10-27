SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at 69.44, up 2.65% from yesterday's 67.65

SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed today at ₹69.44, up 2.65% from yesterday's ₹67.65 Today, the closing price of SJVN stock was ₹69.44, with a percent change of 2.65 and a net change of 1.79. This is an increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹67.65.

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NHPC 50.64 1.03 2.08 56.78 36.8 50868.06 Torrent Power 720.2 -2.55 -0.35 763.45 420.07 34614.02 SJVN 69.44 1.79 2.65 83.69 30.39 27288.5 NLC India 130.9 9.2 7.56 147.4 69.79 18151.07 CESC 84.81 1.5 1.8 94.4 62.25 11242.16 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SJVN share price live: Today's Price range The low price of SJVN stock today was ₹67.4, while the high price reached ₹70.38.

SJVN share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NHPC 50.68 1.07 2.16 56.78 36.8 50908.24 Torrent Power 721.8 -0.95 -0.13 763.45 420.07 34690.92 SJVN 69.6 1.95 2.88 83.69 30.39 27351.37 NLC India 131.9 10.2 8.38 147.4 69.79 18289.74 CESC 85.26 1.95 2.34 94.4 62.25 11301.81

SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 71.61 10 Days 72.25 20 Days 71.76 50 Days 67.67 100 Days 56.86 300 Days 45.15

SJVN share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -8.96% 3 Months 26.68% 6 Months 87.78% YTD 97.37% 1 Year 105.47%

