SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at 69.44, up 2.65% from yesterday's 67.65

On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹66.24 and closed at ₹66.7. The stock reached a high of ₹67.99 and a low of ₹63.38. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹26,585.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.69 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 2,879,474.
Today, the closing price of SJVN stock was ₹69.44, with a percent change of 2.65 and a net change of 1.79. This is an increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹67.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NHPC
|50.64
|1.03
|2.08
|56.78
|36.8
|50868.06
|Torrent Power
|720.2
|-2.55
|-0.35
|763.45
|420.07
|34614.02
|SJVN
|69.44
|1.79
|2.65
|83.69
|30.39
|27288.5
|NLC India
|130.9
|9.2
|7.56
|147.4
|69.79
|18151.07
|CESC
|84.81
|1.5
|1.8
|94.4
|62.25
|11242.16
The low price of SJVN stock today was ₹67.4, while the high price reached ₹70.38.
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹69.62. There has been a 2.91% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.97.
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹69.25. There has been a 2.37% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.6.
The low price of SJVN stock today was ₹67.4, while the high price reached ₹69.72.
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹69.35, with a percent change of 2.51. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.51% from its previous price. The net change is 1.7, which means that the stock has increased by ₹1.7 in value. Overall, this suggests that SJVN stock has experienced a positive price movement.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|71.61
|10 Days
|72.25
|20 Days
|71.76
|50 Days
|67.67
|100 Days
|56.86
|300 Days
|45.15
The low price of SJVN stock today is ₹67.4 and the high price is ₹69.72.
The current stock price of SJVN is ₹69.1. It has experienced a percent change of 2.14, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 1.45, suggesting an increase in value.
The current data of SJVN stock shows that the stock price is ₹68.7. There has been a percent change of 1.55, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.05, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹1.05.
The current day's low price for SJVN stock is ₹67.4 and the high price is ₹69.72.
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹69.43, with a percent change of 2.63 and a net change of 1.78. This means that the stock has increased by 2.63% and the price has increased by ₹1.78. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
The current stock price of SJVN is ₹69.29. It has experienced a percent change of 2.42, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 1.64, which further confirms the increase in price. Overall, the stock is performing well and has seen an upward trend.
SJVN stock's low price for the day is ₹67.4 and the high price is ₹69.58.
The current data of SJVN stock shows that its price is ₹69.33. It has experienced a percent change of 2.48, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 1.68, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.68 in value.
The low price for SJVN stock today was ₹67.4, while the high price reached ₹68.95.
The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is ₹67.65. There has been a 1.42% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.96%
|3 Months
|26.68%
|6 Months
|87.78%
|YTD
|97.37%
|1 Year
|105.47%
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹67.65, with a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.42% and has gained 0.95 points.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,879,474. The closing price of the shares was ₹66.7.
