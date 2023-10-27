Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at 69.44, up 2.65% from yesterday's 67.65

12 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 2.65 %. The stock closed at 67.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 69.44 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 66.24 and closed at 66.7. The stock reached a high of 67.99 and a low of 63.38. The market capitalization of SJVN is 26,585.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.69 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 2,879,474.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed today at ₹69.44, up 2.65% from yesterday's ₹67.65

Today, the closing price of SJVN stock was 69.44, with a percent change of 2.65 and a net change of 1.79. This is an increase from yesterday's closing price of 67.65.

27 Oct 2023, 06:27 PM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NHPC50.641.032.0856.7836.850868.06
Torrent Power720.2-2.55-0.35763.45420.0734614.02
SJVN69.441.792.6583.6930.3927288.5
NLC India130.99.27.56147.469.7918151.07
CESC84.811.51.894.462.2511242.16
27 Oct 2023, 05:31 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SJVN stock today was 67.4, while the high price reached 70.38.

27 Oct 2023, 03:04 PM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹69.62, up 2.91% from yesterday's ₹67.65

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 69.62. There has been a 2.91% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.97.

27 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NHPC50.681.072.1656.7836.850908.24
Torrent Power721.8-0.95-0.13763.45420.0734690.92
SJVN69.61.952.8883.6930.3927351.37
NLC India131.910.28.38147.469.7918289.74
CESC85.261.952.3494.462.2511301.81
27 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹69.25, up 2.37% from yesterday's ₹67.65

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 69.25. There has been a 2.37% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.6.

27 Oct 2023, 02:15 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SJVN stock today was 67.4, while the high price reached 69.72.

27 Oct 2023, 01:45 PM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹69.35, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹67.65

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 69.35, with a percent change of 2.51. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.51% from its previous price. The net change is 1.7, which means that the stock has increased by 1.7 in value. Overall, this suggests that SJVN stock has experienced a positive price movement.

27 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days71.61
10 Days72.25
20 Days71.76
50 Days67.67
100 Days56.86
300 Days45.15
27 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SJVN stock today is 67.4 and the high price is 69.72.

27 Oct 2023, 01:07 PM IST SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹69.1, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹67.65

The current stock price of SJVN is 69.1. It has experienced a percent change of 2.14, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 1.45, suggesting an increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST SJVN Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NHPC50.651.042.156.7836.850878.1
Torrent Power723.550.80.11763.45420.0734775.03
SJVN69.151.52.2283.6930.3927174.53
NLC India128.77.05.75147.469.7917846.01
CESC84.91.591.9194.462.2511254.09
27 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN trading at ₹68.7, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹67.65

The current data of SJVN stock shows that the stock price is 68.7. There has been a percent change of 1.55, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.05, which means that the stock price has increased by 1.05.

Click here for SJVN News

27 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for SJVN stock is 67.4 and the high price is 69.72.

27 Oct 2023, 11:48 AM IST SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹69.43, up 2.63% from yesterday's ₹67.65

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 69.43, with a percent change of 2.63 and a net change of 1.78. This means that the stock has increased by 2.63% and the price has increased by 1.78. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NHPC50.931.322.6656.7836.851159.36
Torrent Power728.25.450.75763.45420.0734998.51
SJVN69.421.772.6283.6930.3927280.64
NLC India131.059.357.68147.469.7918171.87
CESC85.251.942.3394.462.2511300.49
27 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN trading at ₹69.29, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹67.65

The current stock price of SJVN is 69.29. It has experienced a percent change of 2.42, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 1.64, which further confirms the increase in price. Overall, the stock is performing well and has seen an upward trend.

Click here for SJVN Dividend

27 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

SJVN stock's low price for the day is 67.4 and the high price is 69.58.

27 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹69.33, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹67.65

The current data of SJVN stock shows that its price is 69.33. It has experienced a percent change of 2.48, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 1.68, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.68 in value.

27 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NHPC51.41.793.6156.7836.851631.48
Torrent Power729.556.80.94763.45420.0735063.4
SJVN68.590.941.3983.6930.3926954.47
NLC India126.554.853.99147.469.7917547.89
CESC84.91.591.9194.462.2511254.09
27 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for SJVN stock today was 67.4, while the high price reached 68.95.

27 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹67.65, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹66.7

The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is 67.65. There has been a 1.42% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.95.

27 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.96%
3 Months26.68%
6 Months87.78%
YTD97.37%
1 Year105.47%
27 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹67.65, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹66.7

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 67.65, with a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.42% and has gained 0.95 points.

27 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹66.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,879,474. The closing price of the shares was 66.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.