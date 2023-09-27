SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plummets on the Market

On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹70 and closed at ₹69.85. The stock's high for the day was ₹70.7 and the low was ₹67.6. SJVN has a market capitalization of ₹26,938.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹83.69 and the 52-week low is ₹29.9. On the BSE, there were 4,306,667 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.57%
|3 Months
|59.81%
|6 Months
|122.56%
|YTD
|100.15%
|1 Year
|116.25%
The current data of SJVN stock shows that its price is ₹68.55. There has been a percent change of -1.86, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.3, suggesting a decline in the stock's price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative performance in the market.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 4,306,667 shares were traded.
