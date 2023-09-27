Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plummets on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
SJVN stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 69.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 68.55 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 70 and closed at 69.85. The stock's high for the day was 70.7 and the low was 67.6. SJVN has a market capitalization of 26,938.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 83.69 and the 52-week low is 29.9. On the BSE, there were 4,306,667 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.57%
3 Months59.81%
6 Months122.56%
YTD100.15%
1 Year116.25%
27 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹68.55, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹69.85

The current data of SJVN stock shows that its price is 68.55. There has been a percent change of -1.86, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.3, suggesting a decline in the stock's price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative performance in the market.

27 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹69.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 4,306,667 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 69.85.

