SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plummets on the Market

On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹70 and closed at ₹69.85. The stock's high for the day was ₹70.7 and the low was ₹67.6. SJVN has a market capitalization of ₹26,938.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹83.69 and the 52-week low is ₹29.9. On the BSE, there were 4,306,667 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.