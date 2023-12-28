SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plunges on Bearish Trading Day

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹94.55 and closed at ₹91.57. The stock had a high of ₹95.45 and a low of ₹92.38. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹36,515.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.4 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 3,861,517.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.