SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plunges on Bearish Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 92.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.18 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 94.55 and closed at 91.57. The stock had a high of 95.45 and a low of 92.38. The market capitalization of SJVN is 36,515.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.4 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 3,861,517.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:18 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SJVN stock today was 91.49, while the high price reached 93.72.

28 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹92.18, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹92.92

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 92.18. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.8% and a net change of -0.74.

28 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.75%
3 Months21.98%
6 Months129.1%
YTD171.24%
1 Year168.11%
28 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹93.72, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹92.92

The current data indicates that the stock price of SJVN is 93.72, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 0.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

28 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹91.57 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SJVN BSE recorded a volume of 3,861,517 shares. The closing price of the stock was 91.57.

