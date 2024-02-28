Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 28 Feb 2024, by 1.83 %. The stock closed at 120.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.3 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock opened at 121.45 and closed at 120.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 125.25 and the low was 121.1. The market capitalization stood at 48061.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 170.45 and 30.39 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1545328 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹120.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, SJVN had a volume of 1,545,328 shares with a closing price of 120.1.

