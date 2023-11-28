Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

28 Nov 2023
SJVN stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 81.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.2 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, SJVN had an open price of 81.39 and a close price of 81.22. The stock had a high of 84.87 and a low of 80.17. The market cap of SJVN is 32,302.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 84.87 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN was 3,446,728 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

