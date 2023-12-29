Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 92.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.32 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SJVN was 93.72 and the closing price was 92.92. The stock reached a high of 93.72 and a low of 90.86. The market capitalization of SJVN is 35,886.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.4 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,807,653 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹91.32, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹92.92

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 91.32. There has been a percent change of -1.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.6, implying a decrease of 1.6 in the stock price.

29 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹92.92 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume was 1,807,653 shares. The closing price for the stock was 92.92.

