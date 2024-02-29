SJVN Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock opened at ₹123 and closed at ₹122.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹124.5 and the low was ₹116.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹46,371.58 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹170.45 and ₹30.39 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,506,359 shares traded.

