SJVN Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock opened at ₹123 and closed at ₹122.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹124.5 and the low was ₹116.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹46,371.58 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹170.45 and ₹30.39 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,506,359 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST
SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹122.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the BSE, SJVN had a volume of 3,506,359 shares with a closing price of ₹122.3.