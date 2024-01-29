Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 3.13 %. The stock closed at 113.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.65 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at 114.19 and closed at 113.11. The stock had a high of 119 and a low of 112.4. The market capitalization of SJVN is 45,841.06 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 119 and the 52-week low is 30.39. On the BSE, there were 5,266,426 shares traded for SJVN.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹113.11 on last trading day

On the last day, SJVN had a BSE volume of 5,266,426 shares, with a closing price of 113.11.

