SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Surges in Today's Trading

On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹83.09 and closed at ₹82.2. The stock had a high of ₹86.31 and a low of ₹82.36. The market capitalization of SJVN is currently at ₹33,155.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹84.87, while the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on that day was 2,814,469.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.