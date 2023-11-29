Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 2.64 %. The stock closed at 82.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.37 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day, SJVN opened at 83.09 and closed at 82.2. The stock had a high of 86.31 and a low of 82.36. The market capitalization of SJVN is currently at 33,155.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 84.87, while the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on that day was 2,814,469.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of SJVN had a low price of 84.5 and a high price of 85.96 today.

29 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹84.37, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹82.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of SJVN is 84.37 with a percent change of 2.64. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 2.17, suggesting an increase in the stock price by this amount.

29 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.06%
3 Months35.1%
6 Months135.29%
YTD146.28%
1 Year111.93%
29 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹84.37, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹82.2

29 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹82.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,814,469. The closing price of the shares was 82.2.

