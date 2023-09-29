Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Soars as Investors Embrace Positive Outlook

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 29 Sep 2023, by 3.66 %. The stock closed at 69.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 72.44 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 70.8 and closed at 69.88. The stock's high for the day was 73.25, while the low was 69.88. The market capitalization of SJVN is 28,467.44 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 83.69, and the 52-week low is 29.9. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,396 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹72.44, up 3.66% from yesterday's ₹69.88

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 72.44, which represents a 3.66% increase. The net change is 2.56, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

29 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹69.88 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, a total of 2,651,396 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 69.88.

