SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Surges in Trading Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN's stock opened at ₹120.96 and closed at ₹116.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹134.36, while the lowest price was ₹119.46. The market capitalization of SJVN is currently ₹50,824.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹119, and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The total trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for SJVN shares was 14,215,117.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.