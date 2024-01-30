Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 10.87 %. The stock closed at 116.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.33 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN's stock opened at 120.96 and closed at 116.65. The highest price reached during the day was 134.36, while the lowest price was 119.46. The market capitalization of SJVN is currently 50,824.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 119, and the 52-week low is 30.39. The total trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for SJVN shares was 14,215,117.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹129.33, up 10.87% from yesterday's ₹116.65

The current stock price of SJVN is 129.33, which represents a 10.87% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 12.68.

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week22.52%
3 Months65.31%
6 Months125.28%
YTD42.06%
1 Year281.12%
30 Jan 2024, 09:22 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹129.33, up 10.87% from yesterday's ₹116.65

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 129.33. There has been a percent change of 10.87, indicating a significant increase in the stock's value. The net change is 12.68, which means that the stock has gained 12.68 points. Overall, this data suggests that SJVN stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

30 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹116.65 on last trading day

On the last day, SJVN had a trading volume of 14,215,117 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 116.65.

