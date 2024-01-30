SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Surges in Trading Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN's stock opened at ₹120.96 and closed at ₹116.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹134.36, while the lowest price was ₹119.46. The market capitalization of SJVN is currently ₹50,824.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹119, and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The total trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for SJVN shares was 14,215,117.
The current stock price of SJVN is ₹129.33, which represents a 10.87% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 12.68.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|22.52%
|3 Months
|65.31%
|6 Months
|125.28%
|YTD
|42.06%
|1 Year
|281.12%
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹129.33. There has been a percent change of 10.87, indicating a significant increase in the stock's value. The net change is 12.68, which means that the stock has gained 12.68 points. Overall, this data suggests that SJVN stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.
On the last day, SJVN had a trading volume of 14,215,117 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹116.65.
